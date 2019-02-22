Orchard gene therapy shows positive action in rare inherited immune deficiency disorder

Two-year follow-up data on 20 patients with severe combined immune deficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID) who received Orchard Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ORTX) OTL-101, an autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy, showed a positive effect. The results are being presented at the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASBMT and CIBMTR in Houston, TX.

At month 24, the overall survival (OS) rate was 100% as was event-free survival (EFS). OS was 12% better than hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) while EFS was 44% better (EFS separation was statistically significant).

90% of treated patients were able to stop immunoglobulin replacement therapy compared to 55% for HSCT.

On the safety front, there were no cases of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in the OTL-101 group compared to eight in the historical HSCT control group (including one death). There were 27 serious adverse events in nine of the 20 OTL-101 patients. The most frequent were infections and GI events. There was one treatment-related case of bacteremia (bacteria in the bloodstream) that was resolved with antibiotics.