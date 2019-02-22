Oppenheimer recommends Domino's Pizza following earnings slide

Oppenheimer likes the buying opportunity presented by yesterday's 9.2% post-earnings slide in Domino's pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

"After today's pullback and muted earnings revisions, DPZ appears valued at 23x forward P/E. This could represent another attractive entry point for a company that remains positioned to drive best-in-class comps and retail sales growth," writes the analyst team led by Brian Bittner.

The firm sees mid-single-digit comparable sales growth as achievable for Domino's moving forward. Shares are rated at Outperformed and tagged with a price target of $280.