Home Capital Q4 mortgage originations leap 85% Y/Y

Home Capital Group (HMCBF) Q4 mortgage originations of C$1.61B (US$1.22B) surged 85% from C$872.1M a year ago.

The company expects "early signs of stabilization in the Canadian real estate market will persist for much of 2019 with healthy levels of competition and a benign credit environment."

Q4 EPS of C$0.46 improved from C$0.41 in Q3 and C$0.38 in Q4 2017.

Q4 net interest income of C$90.3M, up 0.5% Q/Q and down 1.5% Y/Y; net interest margin of 1.99% falls from 2.03% in Q3 and 2.02% a year ago.

Q4 provision for credit losses were C$3.9M, or 0.10% of gross loans, vs. C$3.4M, or 0.09%, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 return on equity (annualized) was 8.1% vs. 6.8% a year ago.

Total loans at Dec. 31, 2018 were C$16.39b, up 8.8% from C$15.07B at Dec. 31, 2017.

Total deposits of C$12.98B increased 6.6% from a year earlier.

Book value per share of C$26.43 at Dec. 31, 2018 gained 17% from $22.60 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Previously: Home Capital reports Q4 results (Feb. 22)