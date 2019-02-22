Wheaton Precious Metals reports 2018 estimated production higher than expected

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +0.7% ) expects gold production of 373,239 ounces for 2018, higher than guidance of 355,000 ounces primarily due to stronger than expected production from Salobo and Stillwater mines, partially offset by weaker production from Peñasquito.

2018 silver and Palladium production is expected to be 24.4M ounces and 14,686 ounces

For FY19, the company estimates gold production of ~365,000 ounces lower than in 2018, as a result of lower grades at Salobo due to mine sequencing; silver production is expected to reach 24.5M ounces and 22,000 ounces of palladium

Average annual gold equivalent production over the next 5 years is expected to reach 750,000 ounces primarily due to production growth from Peñasquito, Constancia and Stillwater as well as the commencement of Voisey's Bay stream in 2021.