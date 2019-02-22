Barrick Gold confirms 'review' of possible merger with Newmont Mining

Barrick Gold (GOLD -1.4% ) acknowledges it has reviewed the possibility of a merger with Newmont Mining (NEM +2.3% ) in an all-stock transaction, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

The chief executives of the two miners and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY), which was mentioned as a potential partner in a merger deal, all will be in Florida next week for a BMO Capital Markets mining conference; "the timing is interesting," says BMO analyst Andrew Kaip.

Barrick and Newmont have come close to merging before, as talks in 2014 broke down over disagreements on deal terms; the two companies also have discussed a joint venture for their Nevada operations.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), which is being bought by Newmont, opens -2.9% .

If the deal is nixed, Newmont would be entitled to a $350M break fee and Goldcorp would be entitled to a $650M break fee.