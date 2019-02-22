Wall Street whiffs on Kraft; SA Marketplace author nails it

Analysts play catch-up to the shocking developments at Kraft Heinz (KHC -27% ) with a wave of downgrades.

JPMorgan moves to Neutral from Overweight on Kraft, saying it no longer ses a compelling upside case.

UBS shifts to Neutral from Buy as it notes the "recovery thesis" is impaired. "Though Kraft plans to deliver price increases and grow sales in 2019, we are not convinced KHC can simultaneously sustain outsized volume gains and expand margin rate," warns the firm.

Piper Jaffray admits defeat by calling itself "overly optimistic" on some M&A magic at Kraft.

While Wall Street takes its lumps, there is Seeking Alpha Marketplace's D.M. Martins Research looking pretty sharp after calling out a warning on Kraft in December when shares were about 30% higher.