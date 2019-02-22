Medallion Financial +2.9% as BTIG signs on as a bull

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) advances 2.9% after BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna initiates coverage with a buy rating and pointing out that its Medallion Bank subsidiary is underappreciated as a source of value.

Notes MFIN's progress in turning around its operations allows BTIG to model sources of value and future earnings "with a relatively high and increasing degree of certainty going forward."

Base case earnings estimates for Medallion Bank are $18.7M, or 77 cents per share, for FY2019 and $28.2M, or $1.15 per share, for FY2020.

Price target of $10 is based on 7x FY20E EPS of $1.40.

Previously: Medallion Financial delays preferred stock IPO (Jan. 18)