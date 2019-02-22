Stocks open higher on rising U.S.-China trade hopes

Stocks start with modest gains as investors are increasingly hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal, with Pres. Trump expected to meet with China's Vice Premier this afternoon; Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.3% , S&P +0.2% .

"This is constructive not just for the market but also for the global economy," says Prudential Financial chief market strategist Quincy Krosby. "It has a broader impact than [just] bilateral U.S.-China relations."

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX, U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC all +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.9% .

In U.S. earnings news, Kraft Heinz ( -26.7% ) shares crumble after the company missed earnings estimates, cut its quarterly dividend and disclosed an SEC subpoena surrounding its accounting practices.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( +0.9% ), information technology ( +0.8% ) and materials ( +0.6% ) in the lead, with consumer staples ( -0.7% ), utilities ( -0.2% ), and real estate ( -0.1% ) lagging.

NY Fed President John Williams will speak at 10:15 a.m. ET, and Vice Chair Richard Clarida and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak at 1:30 pm. ET in a panel discussion about the Fed's balance sheet.

U.S. Treasurys are under early selling pressure, driving both the two-year and 10-year yields 3 bps lower to 2.50% and 2.66%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 96.62.