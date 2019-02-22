Huge losses at Kraft drag down food names

It's ugly in the food sector after Kraft Heinz's huge writedown sets off a wave of selling pressure. Investors are having a hard time ignoring the $15B writedown of the Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands.

Some of the food names impacted include Campbell Soup (CPB -8.6% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM -5.7% ), General Mills (GIS -4% ), B&G Foods (BGS -4.4% ), Mondelez International (MDLZ -1.7% ), ConAgra Brands (CAG -4.7% ), Hain Celestial (HAIN -3.2% ), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -1.4% ), J.M Smucker (SJM -5.7% ), Nomad Foods (NOMD -1% ), Hostess Brands (TWNK -1.4% ), Flower Foods (FLO -1.4% ), Kellogg (K -3.8% ), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM -1.2% ), Lamb-Weston (LW -1.3% ), Sanderson Farms (SAFM -0.5% ) and Post Holdings (POST -1.7% ).