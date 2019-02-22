ITT to acquire Rheinhütte Pumpen Group

ITT (ITT +6% ) announced the acquisition of Rheinhütte Pumpen Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of centrifugal and axial flow pumps, from Aliaxis Group S.A.

Cash consideration of ~$91.5M will be funded from ITT’s cash and revolving credit facility and the final purchase price is subject to customary net working capital adjustments.

This acquisition will expand ITT’s Industrial Process presence in Europe with an expanded product range.

Rheinhütte anticipates full-year 2018 revenues of ~$66M.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to ITT earnings in the first full year after closing.

The transaction is expected to close in the 2Q19.