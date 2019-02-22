Pearson's earnings match January guidance update

Pearson (PSO +1.3% ) produced earnings results in line with the expectations it recently set, with a revenue drop of 1% driven by U.S. courseware declines.

Adjusted operating profit was up 8% in underlying terms for the year, at £546M. That landed in the upper half of company guidance range for £520M-£560M.

EPS was in line with the January update at 70.3 pence, including about a 20-pence one-off tax benefit and a lower finance charge.

Revenue was £4.129B -- down 1% on an underlying growth basis, down 6% at constant exchange rates, and down 9% on a headline basis (mainly due to portfolio changes reducing sales by £216M, and currency effects making a £134M negative impact).

Operating cash flow was £513M.

