BTIG starts OneMain coverage as a bull

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna picks up coverage of OneMain Holdings (OMF +0.1% ) with a buy rating, emphasizing that the company can focus on cost optimization, capital return, and growth initiatives now that the "heavy lifting" of its post-merger integration is largely done.

Sees initial 25-cent-per-share quarterly dividend as the start of a growing capital return program.

Notes direct auto is a "differentiated and underappreciated" asset class.

Increased exposure to secured lending helps lower OneMain's net charge-off rate, a trend Bologna sees continuing this year.

$43 price target, based on 7.0x FY2020E adjusted EPS estimate of $6.10, or 7.4x FY2020E GAAP EPS of $5.80.

Analyst ratings; earnings estimates.

Previously: OneMain subsidiary prices upsized $1B notes offering (Feb. 20)