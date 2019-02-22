Astec +4% as Baird contemplates potential takeover by Terex

Astec Industries (ASTE +3.8% ) breaks higher after Baird analyst Mircea Dobre raises the possibility of a takeover by Terex (TEX +0.3% ), believing ASTE's "unique circumstances" and "apparent strategic fit" within TEX's portfolio "are worth contemplating."

ASTE would add asphalt plants, with leading market share in North America, as well a mobile pavers to TEX's Materials Processing segment, the analyst says.

Dobre notes ASTE CEO Ben Brock resigned on Jan. 22, its shareholders have been pushing for improved performance, and that the activist investor on TEX's board was an ASTE shareholder.

If TEX would pay a multiple for ASTE in line with historical median deal valuations in the space, it would imply a 27% premium to ASTE's current price, or $50/share, Dobre calculates.