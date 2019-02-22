Synalloy announces stock purchase program

Synalloy Corporation's (SYNL +5.5% ) board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to 850K shares of its common stock may be acquired in the open market over the next 24 months.

Craig C. Bram, President and CEO, said, “The Board believes that our current share price substantially undervalues the Company based on our record sales and earnings in 2018 and our forecast for continued growth in 2019. At our current valuation, the most prudent investment that the Company can make at this time is in our own shares.”