More on Universal Logistics Q4 results

Universal Logistics (ULH -1.3% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 23% Y/Y to $386.38M, of which Truckload was 73.8M (+2.6% Y/Y); Brokerage 98.1M (+19.3% Y/Y); Intermodal 83.9M (+109.8% Y/Y); Dedicated 33.3M (+50.7% Y/Y) & Value-added of 97.3M (-0.5% Y/Y).

Truckload Services: Number of loads 66,821 (-11.3% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $1,014 (+8.3% Y/Y); Average length of haul 330 (-6.3% Y/Y); Average number of tractors were 1,711 (-12.1% Y/Y).

Brokerage Services: Number of loads 53,467 (+16.5% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load $1,710 (-1.9% Y/Y); Average length of haul 622 (+11.9% Y/Y).

Intermodal Services: Number of loads 143,845 (+63.1% Y/Y); Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges $514 (+26.6% Y/Y); Number of depots 14 (+7.7% Y/Y); Average number of tractors were 1,523 (+65.2% Y/Y).

Dedicated Services: Number of loads 53,433 (+26% Y/Y); Average number of tractors were 1,081 (+7.9% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 46 bps to 4.63% & EBITDA margin declined 34 bps to 8.13%.

Cash and equivalents totalled to $5.7M and marketable securities were $9.3M.

Outstanding debt was $403.2M with Capex of $9.4M.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share payable on March14, 2019.

