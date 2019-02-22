LME copper extends gains to hit highest price since July 4

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +1.4% ) and Southern Copper (SCCO +1.3% ) extend their string of recent gains as copper prices continue to climb on momentum from the U.S.-China trade talks.

Benchmark LME copper rose 1.2% to $6,458/metric ton in official open-outcry trading, its highest since July 4, and is on course to gain ~4.5% this week, which would mark its biggest weekly jump since last September.

Also, LME copper inventories not earmarked for delivery fell by nearly half to 39.8K metric tons in one day, the lowest since August 2005.

"If we get a [trade] deal, there wouldn't be much obstacle for copper to return to the low $7,000s," says Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan. "If this confirmed today on the weekly chart with a close above $6,400, it would mark the start of new bull cycle for copper."

Other global metals miners also are higher: BHP +1.7% , VALE +1.4% , RIO +1.2% .

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, CPER