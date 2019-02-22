Confidence in Kraft Heinz evaporates

It may be too early to buy the decline in Kraft Heinz (KHC -27.7% ), warns SA Marketplace's The Wheel of Fortune.

"The whole cheapness of KHC is an illusion via its extremely levered balance sheet," warns TWoF.

Kraft is seen still trading with "bloated" forward earnings and higher than average leverage.

It's also hard to find a new Kraft Buy recommendation on Wall Street amid the share price plunge. There are already nine downgrades and counting on the books this morning.

