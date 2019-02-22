A bad week for Vanguard bond ETFs, as risk shifts to "on"

Three Vanguard bond ETFs lost a total of $1.4B in a single day this week as one large trader, Beacon Capital Management, shifted cash back into 11 of Vanguard's sector ETFs.

Late last year, market volatility prompted Beacon to move funds out of stock funds and temporarily move into debt ETFs.

"We had taken more of a risk-off position in December, and those trades have reversed," Beacon President Chris Cook told Bloomberg.

More than $470M flowed out of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV +0.6% ), its largest daily outflow on record, according to Bloomberg data.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV +0.2% ) and Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV +0.1% ) each lost more than $400M.

