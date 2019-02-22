Hain Celestial closes on Plainville Farms sale

Hain Celestial (HAIN -3.8% ) announces that it sold its Plainville Farms business to Plainville Brands.

The company notes that Plainville Farms did not contribute to earnings or cash flow in FY18.

In regard to the divestiture of the remainder of the Hain pure protein operating segment, the company says the process remains ongoing and it anticipate closing in the coming months.

Shares of Hain are under pressure today along with the rest of the food sector due to the heavy losses recorded by Kraft.

