More on SSR Mining Q4 results

SSR Mining (SSRM +5.9% ) reports Q4 sales decline ~4% Y/Y principally due to lower gold and silver prices; gold production was similar to last year, but gold sales were ~3,000 ounces lower due to timing of shipments

In 2018, gold equivalent production was over 345,000 ounces at cash costs of $736 and AISC of $1,087 per payable gold equivalent ounce sold.

Gross margin stood at 16%, lower than the 20% last year, mainly due to lower realized metal prices impacting margins at the Marigold mine and Puna Operations.

In 2018 gold Mineral Reserves increased to 3.3M ounces at Marigold mine and 608,000 ounces at Seabee Gold Operation, respectively.

Forecasts 2019 consolidated gold production to grow to ~400,000 gold equivalent ounces, and by 2021, production is expected to grow to 440,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Cash and cash equivalents was ~$420M.

