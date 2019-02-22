Mega food M&A gets trickier

Analysts think the immediate outlook for mega-food/beverage M&A took a step backward after Kraft Heinz's (KHC -28.2%) huge writedowns on two key brands.
"We also expect investors to question the value creation potential of future acquisitions now that FY19 EBITDA is trending back to FY15 levels," observes Bank of America Merrill Lynch's analyst team.
The Kraft reset could impact a number of food and beverage stocks sometimes seen on the verge of M&A plays - including PepsiCo (PEP +0.1%), Mondelez International (MDLZ -1.6%), Hain Celestial (HAIN -4.7%), Dean Foods (DF -4.7%) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -3.9%). The M&A outlook had already shifted a bit when interest rates rose and some recent acquirers such as ConAgra Brands (CAG -3.8%) warned on their post-deal growing pains.
