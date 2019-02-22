Zillow finds new heights as Citron goes bullish

Zillow Group (Z +19.9% , ZG +19% ) -- already higher following yesterday's revenue numbers -- is legging to new heights as "longtime foe" Citron Research says it's now a buyer.

"NARRATIVE CHANGED," Citron blasts alongside a price target of $70, implying 100% upside from yesterday's close.

Shares are at their highest point since September.

"Citron turns positive on $Z. Longtime foe now a shareholder," Citron says, adding that once- and again CEO Rich Barton is a "STUD as he says 'I have been fortunate enough to be on the board of Netflix since it was private. And I see lots of parallels here as we take Zillow Group into the next phase.' "

Meanwhile, the results prompted a different move at BofA Merrill Lynch, which downgraded ZG to Underperform from Neutral (price target cut to $31 from $42).

Earnings call transcript