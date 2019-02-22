New York Fed's Williams urges vigilance on inflation expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams says policymakers can't take for granted that inflation expectations will remain well-anchored.

Anchored inflation expectations provide one explanation of why inflation hasn't surged as labor markets have tightened. Recently, inflation has been running under the Fed's target of 2% even as the unemployment rate stays unexpectedly low.

"We must not be complacent about inflation expectations becoming unmoored, whether at too high or too low a level," he said in a speech at U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York City.

He notes that there's still a chance that "very tight labor markets could eventually lead to a resurgence of inflation and unmoor expectations, as in the 1960s. I concur that we must remain vigilant regarding a sustained takeoff in inflation."

Inflation at too low a level, though, limits the ability of central banks to combat economic downturns when interest rates are already low.

"The risk of the inflation expectations anchor slipping toward shore calls for a reassessment of the dominant inflation targeting framework," he said, adding that the Fed is reviewing its policy framework this year.

