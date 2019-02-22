Casella Waste Systems +4% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

Casella Waste Systems (CWST +4.3% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 15.5% Y/Y to $174.72M, driven by robust collection, higher cost recovery fees, acquisition activity, and higher volumes in the organics and customer solutions lines-of-business.

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 4.5% Y/Y, driven by strong collection pricing up 5.6% Y/Y; and robust landfill pricing, up 3.7% Y/Y.

Q4 Operating margin declined by 950 bps to -2.9%; and Adj. operating margin declined by 20 bps to 6.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $33.85M (+11.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 62 bps to 19.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $120.83M, compared to $107.54M a year ago.

Normalized Free Cash Flow was $47.1M (+21.3% Y/Y).

FY19 Guidance: Revenues $710M-$725M; Net income $34M-$38M; Adj. EBITDA $152M-$156M; net cash provided by operating activities $119M-$123M; Normalized FCF $51M-$55M.

