HMS Holdings +8.3% post Q4 results

HMS Holdings (HMSY +8.3% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 4.9% Y/Y of $155.8M.

Commercial revenue rose 9.1% Y/Y to $84.2M.

State government revenue declined 4.7% Y/Y to $61.2M.

Operating margin increased 484 bps to 17.8%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 252 bps to 29.6%

Total net debt of $61.1M with Net leverage ratio of 0.38%.

2019 Guidance: Revenue: $640-650M increase of 8.4-10.2%; Net income: $64-70M increase of 27.2-39.2%; Adj. EBITDA: $170-175M increase of 9-12.2%; Capex: ~$35-40M; D&A of $44M; Net interest expense of ~$12M & Tax rate: 28-30%.

"We significantly exceeded the expectations we outlined at the beginning of the year, due primarily to stronger than anticipated double-digit growth in both our payment integrity and total population management offerings. Our technology investments contributed meaningfully to margin expansion and improved profitability in 2018, and we believe we are only in the early stages of realizing the full benefits of this operational leverage.” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO.

