Eldorado Gold says in position to raise production to 500K oz. in 2020

Eldorado Gold (EGO +5.3% ) surges after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and a jump in gold production from the previous year.

EGO says FY 2018 gold production was ahead of plan, with output rising 19% Y/Y to 349.1K oz., including 35,350 ox. of pre-commercial production from the Lamaque mine in Quebec.

The company reiterates 2019 production guidance of 390K-420K oz. of gold and says it is well positioned to grow annual gold production to more than 500K oz. in 2020.

EGO says the resumption of mining and heap leaching at Kisladag, as announced last month, should provide the opportunity to consider initial debt retirement later this year.

EGO also says it is poised to begin commercial gold production at Lamaque later this quarter and expects total output at the project, including pre-commercial production, to exceed 100K oz. in 2019.