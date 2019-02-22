Nike recovers after broken PG 2.5

Nike (NKE +1.3% ) is back to where it was trading before the Zion Williamson shoe blowout during the first minute of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry game on Wednesday night.

NBA All-Star Paul George defended Nike's PG 2.5 shoe after the incident and said he has talked to Nike about what might have gone wrong with the product named after him. "We’ve made three generations, going on four now of my shoe being successful so I didn’t necessarily feel any way about the negative part of it," stated George.