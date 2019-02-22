Great Elm Capital takes majority stake in Prestige Capital

Great Elm Capital (GECC +0.6% ) acquired an 80% stake in Prestige Capital Corp., a commercial finance company specializing in factoring for early stage and mid-sized companies.

Great Elm acquired the stake from Prestige's retiring founder, Harvey Kaminski.

Alan Eliasof and Stuart Rosenthal, who have been with Prestige and worked with Kaminski for more than 20 years, will continue to own the remaining equity in Prestige Capital.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

