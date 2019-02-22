Televisa -6% as profits fall short, company stands pat on spin-offs

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is 6% lower after its Q4 profits missed even low expectations, and the company wrapped a restructuring analysis by favoring the status quo.

Consolidated net sales rose by 8.2% for the full year, driven by growth in the Content and Cable segments.

Operating segment income rose by 8.5% with a margin of 38.3%.

Profits as reported were sharply off mainly due to a a 1.38B-peso decrease in share of income from associates and joint ventures.

Meanwhile, it's closed an extensive review to determine whether one or more core operations (Content, Cable, or Sky) should be spun out as a separate public entity, and decided that wouldn't create shareholder value and could threaten its long-term competitive position.

It's decided to maintain direction focused on maximizing financials in Content and Sky, while searching for growth opportunities in Cable.

