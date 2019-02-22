Regional Management +1.3% as BTIG initiates at buy

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) rises 1.3% after BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna initiates coverage of consumer finance company with a buy rating, calling it a "compelling growth story."

Notes low leverage, increased operating efficiency, and an "attractive runway" for continued growth provide a "solid foundation" for the stock.

Sees potential for EPS CAGR of 17.1% over the next two years without adding any leverage to its 2.4x tangible leverage ratio.

RM plans to open 15-30 new branches in FY2019 to its 359 branches across 11 states.

$36 price target based on 9x FY2020E EPS estimate of $4.02.

