Anadarko's Mozambique LNG project attacked by gunmen

Gunmen attacked an Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.2% ) convoy near the company's liquefied natural gas project in northern Mozambique, the first attack targeting an energy company since an insurgency by suspected Islamist militants began 16 months ago.

APC plans to spend at least $20B on its massive LNG project near the Tanzanian border, where more than 100 people have been killed in an insurgency; the suspected Islamist militants previously have mainly targeted coastal villages and the government.

APC is targeting a final investment decision on the project in H1 2019 after announcing a series of new contracts in recent weeks.