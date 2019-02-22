Comfort Systems +5% post Q4 results

Comfort Systems (FIX +5.7% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 27.65 Y/Y to $588.36M,

Q4 Gross margin declined by 25 bps to 20.1%; and operating margin improved by 128 bps to 6.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $49.67M and margin improved by 111 bps to 8.4%.

SG&A expenses were $80.46M and margin was 13.7% down by 151 bps .

Cash from operating activities for the quarter was $79.19M, compared to $48.4M a year ago.

Free cash flow of $74.6M, compared to $30.3M a year ago.

Backlog as of December 31, 2018 was $1.17B as compared to $948.4M as of December 31, 2017.

Previously: Comfort Systems misses by $0.14, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)

Previously: Comfort Systems declares $0.095 dividend (Feb. 21)