VietJet to sign Boeing deal during Trump-Kim summit - Reuters

VietJet Aviation is expected to sign a major jet deal with Boeing (BA +1.5% ) on the sidelines of next week’s Trump-Kim summit, Reuters report.

The fast-growing Vietnamese airline likely will finalize a provisional deal agreed last year at the Farnborough Airshow to buy another 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth nearly $13B at list prices, according to the report.

VietJet finalized a deal in November with Airbus for 50 jets during a visit to Hanoi by French Prime Minister Philippe that also had been announced provisionally at Farnborough.

The Federal Aviation Administration declared last week that Vietnam complied with international aviation standards, a move that would allow Vietnamese carriers to fly there for the first time and codeshare with U.S. airlines.