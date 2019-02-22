Stocks hold onto gains amid U.S.-China trade optimism

U.S. stocks, though slightly off session highs, maintain gains in midday trading on continued optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

Nasdaq (COMP) +0.7% , S&P 500 (SP500) +0.6%, and Dow (DJI) +0.7% all resume gains after Thursday's downturn.

Information technology ( +1.1% ) and health care ( +0.9% ) exhibit the most strength, sector-wise. Consumer staples ( -0.5% ), dragged down by Kraft Heinz's 27% decline , and financials ( -0.1% ) are today's laggards.

10-year Treasury also gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.644%.

Oil rises 0.6% to $57.32 per barrel.