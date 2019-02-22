Stocks hold onto gains amid U.S.-China trade optimism

U.S. stocks, though slightly off session highs, maintain gains in midday trading on continued optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.
Nasdaq (COMP) +0.7%, S&P 500 (SP500) +0.6%, and Dow (DJI) +0.7% all resume gains after Thursday's downturn.
Information technology (+1.1%) and health care (+0.9%) exhibit the most strength, sector-wise. Consumer staples (-0.5%), dragged down by Kraft Heinz's 27% decline, and financials (-0.1%) are today's laggards.
10-year Treasury also gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.644%.
Oil rises 0.6% to $57.32 per barrel.
Dollar Index ticks down less than 0.1% to 96.56.
Now read: Has The Dow Reached A Tipping Point? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox