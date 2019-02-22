U.S. Cellular -10% after Q4 earnings

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) has slid 10.1% after in-line revenue performance in its Q4 report.

Revenues ticked up just under 2%, to $1.05; net income dropped to $21M from $273M, though the prior year's total included $267M of income tax benefit.

Postpaid subs increased by a net 6,000 Q/Q to 4.472M; feature phones fell by a net 11,000, and connected devices declined a net 14,000, but smartphones rose by 31,000.

Postpaid ARPU was up again, to $45.58 from last quarter's $45.31 and last year's $44.12. Churn held steady at 1.29%.

Prepaid swung to net losses of 12,000, bringing that sub total to 516,000. ARPU was up Y/Y, to $32.80, from last year's $32.42 and last quarter's $32.09. Churn was steady at 4.98%.

Revenue breakout: Service, $754M (flat); Equipment sales, $297M (up 9%).

For 2019, it's guiding to revenues of $4.1B-$4.3B (vs. consensus for $4.05B), OIBDA of $725M-$875M, EBITDA of $900M-$1.05B and capital expenditures of $625M-$725M (vs. last year's $515M).

