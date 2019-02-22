PDC Energy +2% as Kimmeridge discloses 5.1% active stake

PDC Energy (PDCE +2.1% ) is higher after Kimmeridge Energy Management discloses a 5.1% active stake and says it intends to continue to seek to engage in a dialogue with the company's board and management.

Kimmeridge says PDCE shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.

PDCE says it has held numerous discussions with Kimmeridge to better understand its views.

PDCE says it expects to increase production by 20% Y/Y and generate positive free cash flow while reducing capital spending by $150M.