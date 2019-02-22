UBS doesn't expect a 'Dieselgate' for Ford

UBS stays confident on Ford (F -0.7% ) after the company disclosed an investigation into its emissions certification process in a development that raised some concerns over a Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal.

"We think the lack of a 'defeat device' and the decision to proactively self-report could reduce the risk of any regulatory fines, if an issue is ultimately found," notes UBS.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Ford and price target of $10.

