UBS doesn't expect a 'Dieselgate' for Ford

Ford Motor Company (F)

UBS stays confident on Ford (F -0.7%) after the company disclosed an investigation into its emissions certification process in a development that raised some concerns over a Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal.

"We think the lack of a 'defeat device' and the decision to proactively self-report could reduce the risk of any regulatory fines, if an issue is ultimately found," notes UBS.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Ford and price target of $10.

