January new home sales fall, but not as much as December: Redfin

Sales of new single-family homes fell 8% in January, the fifth straight month of Y/Y declines in new-home sales, according to Redfin.

The latest drop, though, was smaller than December's in all regions except for the West, where the decline steepened.

"The shrinking size of sales declines, paired with falling interest rates, may be helping to improve builder confidence, which has been on the rise since December," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

But buyers have become more sensitive to higher home prices and that could put a damper on new home sales, which tend to be more expensive than comparable existing ones, Fairwether said.

