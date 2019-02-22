KKR buys German media company Tele München Gruppe

KKR (KKR -2.8% ) acquires Tele München Gruppe, a German media company that combines all parts of the value chain for audiovisual content on several platforms.

The acquisition was made through KKR's European Fund IV. Financial details weren't disclosed.

"Together, we will produce first-class local content and license and distribute international feature films as well as premium series," says Fred Kogel, CEO of the new platform. "At the same time, we want to be the ‘go-to’-partner for top-class creatives, TV channels and digital platforms in Germany."