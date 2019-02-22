TDS -11.7% as Q4 misses despite ongoing cable growth

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) has tumbled 11.7% after missing on top and bottom lines in its Q4 results.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (USM -10.6), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which produced in-line revenues along with a net gain in postpaid subscribers.

Aside from the cellular results, wireline residential connections fell both sequentially and Y/Y, to 563,500. Voice fell to 274,100 from last quarter's 278,400, and broadband subs fell to 235,400 from 237,100. Only video provided an offset, increasing to 54,000 from 53,100.

Residential revenue per connection rose to $47.39 from last quarter's $47.30 and a year-ago $46.21.

Commercial wirelines connections continued to tumble, to 285,400 from last quarter's 293,100 and last year's 310,100. On a sequential basis, voice dropped to 130,500 from 134,000; broadband fell to 20,600 from 20,700; managedIP fell to 134,000 from 138,000; and video was flat again at 400.

And cable connections rose yet again across the board, to 335,500 from 330,100. Broadband grew to 167,400 from last quarter's 163,600; video to 102,900 from 102,100; voice to 65,200 from 63,600; and managedIP to 1,000 from 700.

