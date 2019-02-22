U.S. oil rig count falls by 4, Baker Hughes survey says

The total U.S. rig count falls to 4 to 1,047 after gaining 2 a week ago, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The count of active U.S. oil drilling rigs fell by 4 to 853 following last week's gain of 3, while gas rigs held steady at 194.

WTI crude oil +0.6% at $57.30/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI