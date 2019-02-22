Judge won't block hire by Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health JV

A district court judge declined to block a UnitedHealth Group (UNH +0.3% ) unit's ex-executive from working at a new healthcare venture started by Amazon.com (AMZN +0.7% ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -1.7% )(BRK.A -1.7% ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1% ).

UnitedHealth's Optum unit asked the court to block David Smith from working at the venture on the grounds that he could share trade secrets that would give the new venture a competitive advantage.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Wolf declined to issue a temporary restraining order preventing Smith from joining the venture pending the outcome of arbitration.

Source: Reuters.

