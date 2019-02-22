Morgan Stanley positve on long-term potential for Starbucks

Morgan Stanley updates on Starbucks (SBUX +0.7% ) after meeting with management.

Analyst John Glass writes that long-term guidance (+7 to +9% revenue growth, 17% to 18% operating margins, +10% EPS growth) from Starbucks looks more conservative after hearing the color for post-2019 when the retailer outlives some costs associated with Roastery store openings.

Streamlining in the Siren retail business, as well as a reduction of competitive and cannibalization pressures in China are seen playing over the long term.

MS keeps an Equal-weight rating on Starbucks and price target of $70 in the near term, with operating margin headwinds still in place for this year.