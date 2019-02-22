Nvidia gets Overweight start, gains on optimism

Atlantic Equities initiates Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at Overweight with a $195 target, implying a 25% upside from the last close.

Nvidia reported mixed Q4 results last week that included a surprise upside FY20 outlook, though Loup Ventures' Gene Munster questioned that guidance.

The Analog Devices earnings report this week spurred optimism that the worst might be behind the semi industry and semi upgrades/initiations were sure to follow.

Nvidia shares are up 2% to $158.90 as the tech sector rallies on US-China trade talk optimism.

