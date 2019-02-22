U.S. regulators to seek damages on Equifax breach

Equifax (EFX -0.2% ) says the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the New York Department of Financial Services may seek damages related to the massive data breach the company disclosed in September 2017.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a subpoena on May 14, 2018 to the company regarding disclosure issues related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident.

The CFPB plans to seek civil monetary penalties, and both CFPB and the FTC intend to seek relief damages.

The NYDFS informed the company in October 2018 that it's considering recommending legal action against the company, which may include consumer relief damages and civil money penalties.

Equifax says it's cooperating with the investigations.

Since the incident, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Equifax alleging harm from the breach.

Previously: Equifax Q1 guidance trails estimates (Feb. 20)