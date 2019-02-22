SNC-Lavalin cuts dividend for first time in 27 years

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -1% ) is lower after cutting its dividend for the first time since 1992, by about two-thirds to C$0.10/share from C$0.287, and reporting a large but expected Q4 loss.

The company says the move will save C$131M (US$99M) a year in cash, which will be used to repay debt and provide additional flexibility.

The dividend reduction caps a turbulent month for SNC, which has made frequent headlines in Canada after reports that Prime Minister Trudeau’s office pressured the country’s former attorney general to intervene on the company’s behalf.

RBC analyst Derek Spronck view the dividend cut as a prudent move, given the company's potential cash requirements in H1 2019, saying "There remains lots of challenges ahead for SNC, but none of which we would view as insurmountable and more than reflected in the current share price."