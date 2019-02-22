The Trade Desk soars 31% as sell-side praises Q4 blowout

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is one of the day's biggest movers, up 31.4% after a Q4 beat that showed revenue growth speeding up, to applause from the sell side.

"It's still just the beginning," says Susquehanna's Shyam Patil, adding that "it's becoming clearer and clearer that TTD is the best way to play the next leg of growth in digital advertising" as it captures the shift from linear TV engagement to digital. (h/t Bloomberg)

Patil raised the firm's price target to $205 from $140, implying 36% upside from yesterday's close (much of which has arrived with the price currently at $197.70).

Citi's Mark May has a Buy rating and a $195 price target and points to international opportunity, with some two-thirds of global ad spend happening outside of the U.S. while international made up 14% of TTD's 2018 revenue. And Raymond James (price target $183) thinks the company's forecast looks conservative when compared to past growth.