Late Friday trade chatter moving things

Keeping the algos busy as we head into the weekend ... "Trump says he may or may not work out final points" on a trade deal with China. Trump expects to meet China Premier Xi in the "not too distant future."
Both comments come as the president meets with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House.
Liu: Deal with U.S. very likely to happen.
Mnuchin: Final agreement on currency reached with China.
Stocks are off session highs, the S&P 500 now up 0.35%.
