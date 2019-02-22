Intel's 5G modem chips coming in 2020

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) says its 5G modem chips won't appear in phones until 2020.

Intel originally planned to release its first 5G modem (the XMM 8060) in mid-2019 with the followup XMM 8160 expected to go to partners in the second half then into devices in early 2020.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a major customer for the chips.

Reports have circulated that Apple wouldn't release a 5G iPhone until next year, which would match up with Intel's timing.

Apple is also said to have talked with Samsung and MediaTek about supplying 5G chips for the iPhones this year, but no word leaked on where the talks landed.