Infinera +8.3% as analysts digest guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 8.3% after yesterday's Q4 earnings, with analysts largely shading worries about downbeat guidance for Q1.

Needham is bullish after a "solid CY4Q beating" on revenues, gross margin and EPS along with a strong book-to-bill ratio. Q1 guidance looks solid as well despite undercutting the Street, Alex Henderson and team write, because of customer timing.

As for the Coriant acquisition (which got off to a rough start), the company saw a rebound from Coriant customers in Q4, Needham says: "In our view, customers are increasingly comfortable with the combined product roadmap, and the company is positioned to win business with its broader portfolio and greater scale."

Needham's $9 target matches a Street high and now implies 71% upside. Citi raised its target to $5, against current pricing of $5.25.

Jefferies also isn't too concerned about guidance for the same cable customer timing reasons. It has a $5 target as well.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $5.50, and Stifel cut its target to $7 from $8.